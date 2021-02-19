Morris Manning Sued Over Conservation Easement Advice

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- A Georgia resident is accusing Morris Manning & Martin LLP and other entities of giving bad advice on conservation easement investments "for the sole purpose of enriching themselves" and ripping off the IRS, which has disallowed tax deductions for some of the land. Vernon A. Hill Jr., who invested $450,000 in four properties, says in a Georgia state court suit that the law firm along with Georgia-based Strategic Capital Partners LLC, Bridge Capital Associates Inc. and several individual defendants concealed the questionable nature of the scheme. Hill said that the IRS disallowed deductions for certain entities in two of the four...

