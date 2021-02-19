Messer Hit With 5 More Suits Over Ga. Chicken Plant Deaths

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 7:47 PM EST) -- Five more lawsuits were filed in a Georgia state court Thursday against Messer entities and staff alleging the global gas giant is responsible for a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six workers at a chicken processing plant and injured many others. The wrongful death and personal injury complaints stemming from the Jan. 28 incident came two days after the first suit filed by the widow of a production superintendent who died in the factory leak. Each of the six suits say Messer and its Georgia-based agent John Kline are responsible for installing a faulty cryogenic freezing system at the plant in December...

