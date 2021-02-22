7th Circ. Told ERISA Individual Arbitration Clauses Are Legal

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- A St. Louis manufacturing company's board of directors has encouraged the Seventh Circuit to let it push an ERISA class action alleging retirement plan mismanagement into individual arbitration, saying the federal benefits law doesn't forbid companies from closing courthouse doors to their workers. In a reply brief filed Friday, Triad Manufacturing Co.'s board fought an ex-worker's argument that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and Federal Arbitration Act are at odds, saying the laws can be read in harmony to allow arbitration clauses in retirement plan documents. "As federal statutes 'touching on the same topic,' ERISA and the FAA can and...

