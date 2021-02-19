Insurer Wants 7th Circ. To Review Punitive Damages Recovery

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 9:57 PM EST) -- Days after an Illinois federal judge held that United Fire & Casualty Insurance Co. must go to trial over claims it defended a builder in bad faith, the insurer asked the Seventh Circuit to weigh in on whether punitive damages in an underlying suit can be recovered in a breach of fiduciary duty suit against it. In a motion filed Friday for interlocutory appeal, United Fire said U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle's Monday order — which clears the way for a jury to decide whether the insurance company acted in bad faith when it failed to settle a suit against...

