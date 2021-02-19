Appeals Too Late To Save Chemical Suit, Pa. Panel Finds

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 10:34 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Friday denied an appeal from a family accusing Brenntag Northeast Inc. of exposing a man to harmful chemicals, saying the family waited too long to appeal. The three-judge panel's decision also denies appeals by the family and their former attorney, George P. Chada, to overturn how Chada was subsequently disqualified and sanctioned in the case. The family again waited too long to appeal the disqualification, and Chada had earlier waived an appeal of the sanctions, the panel said. According to the opinion, after the trial court granted Brenntag summary judgment in October 2017, Sandra Cooper, the...

