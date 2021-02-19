Weinstein Co. Says Ch. 11 Blocks Producer's Assault Claims

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 11:40 PM EST) -- Harvey Weinstein's company said Friday that its Chapter 11 liquidation plan means it can dodge a producer's $30 million suit alleging the disgraced media mogul raped and abused her for years, writing in a letter filed in New York federal court that the plan was confirmed this week. Under the plan, Alexandra Canosa, a former producer at The Weinstein Co., is permanently enjoined from continuing her litigation against the company, The Weinstein Co. told the court on Friday. The company added that it has regularly reminded the New York federal court that there would one day come a time when Canosa's action...

