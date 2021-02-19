Guardianship Bid By Tom Girardi's Brother Denied As Moot

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 10:47 PM EST) -- A California bankruptcy court on Thursday denied a guardianship bid by the brother of disgraced trial lawyer Tom Girardi, with the judge saying the request is moot because Robert Girardi was already named the temporary conservator in state court. Tom Girardi, 81, and his now-insolvent law firm Girardi Keese are battling an avalanche of litigation, and his brother told the bankruptcy court in January that he is "incompetent and unable to act for himself." U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell said in his order that although he found allegations by Edelson PC that Tom Girardi is faking incompetency "to be very serious,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS