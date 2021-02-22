False Ad Suit Over Hostess' Carrot Cake 'Donettes' Dropped

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has agreed to dismiss a proposed class action alleging Hostess Brands Inc. dupes buyers into thinking its carrot cake mini doughnuts contain actual carrots. U.S. District Judge Sallie Kim granted the motion Friday, following a joint stipulation from Elena Lauchung-Nacarino and Hostess filed earlier the same day that dropped Lauchung-Nacarino's claims with prejudice, as well as all potential class member claims. The stipulation further stated that each side will bear its own attorney fees and costs. The dismissal ends Lauchung-Nacarino's claims that Hostess hid that the carrot cake doughnuts, sold under the "donettes" brand name, contain no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS