Robbins Geller Nabs Top Counsel Spot In Airbus Stock Row

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has scored the lead counsel role in a proposed class suit brought by Airbus SE investors over stock drops that followed news of corruption probes spanning multiple countries. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty granted the firm's unopposed motion in an order filed Friday in New Jersey federal court that came without an opinion. Robbins Geller bested four other firms competing for the top counsel spot, noting in court filings that its client, Operating Engineers Construction Industry and Miscellaneous Pension Fund, has the largest stake in the case. Judge McNulty's order also authorized the consolidation of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS