TD Bank Wants To Shutter Suit Over Account Openings, Fees

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 7:15 PM EST) -- TD Bank NA has urged a New Jersey federal court to close out a proposed class action accusing it of opening bank accounts without permission in order to generate bogus fees, arguing its customer agreement permits the challenged activity so there was no injury to consumers. In a dismissal brief Friday, the New Jersey-based financial institution said the claims by customers Judith Jimenez, Kathy Fogel and Stephanie Vil amount to "mundane" allegations about the "ordinary processing" of transactions such as debits, credits and fees that are expressly authorized. The customers claim the bank ran afoul of two federal laws, the Fair...

