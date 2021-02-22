Background Check Biz Accused Of Ill. Privacy Violations

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- Popular online background search company Intelius is violating an Illinois privacy law by using people's names, images and other personal information to sell its subscription services, a putative class has alleged in Illinois federal court. The company and its parent, PeopleConnect, are accused of running afoul of the Illinois Right of Publicity Act, which allows people to pursue damages when their identifying information is used without their permission. Illinois resident Natalia Kupiec wants to represent all of the state's residents whose information has been used by Intelius to try to sell subscriptions to users seeking background information on others. The size...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS