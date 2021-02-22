Toolmaker Franchisees Score Cert. In Classification Suit

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- Claims that a tool manufacturer misclassified franchisees as independent contractors are widespread enough for the workers to move forward as a class, a California federal judge has said. In an order Sunday, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick agreed to certify the class of franchisees on claims that Matco Tools Corp. misclassified them as independent contractors to avoid California labor law requirements and failed to reimburse expenses and give accurate wage statements, though the judge refused to certify additional claims. Independent contractors aren't entitled to many benefits and legal protections required for employees, such as minimum wage, overtime pay, paid sick time...

