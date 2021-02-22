Justices To Review Immigrant Wealth Test Again

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 10:00 AM EST) -- The Trump-era public charge rule returned to the high court on Monday, with justices agreeing to review an order barring the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from subjecting immigrants in New York, Connecticut and Vermont to the wealth test. This will be the court's fourth time to examine the policy, which makes obtaining green cards more difficult for immigrants deemed likely to use public benefits based on factors such as age, education level and health. The justices had lifted lower court injunctions blocking the rule, enacted in 2019, in three earlier victories for the former Trump administration. However, this will be...

