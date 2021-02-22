CBRE Pays $200M For Stake In Coworking Co. Industrious

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- CBRE has reached a deal to buy a 35% stake in coworking company Industrious in a deal worth roughly $200 million, the companies announced on Monday. With the deal, the Dallas-based commercial real estate brokerage firm becomes Industrious' largest shareholder, and the company said Monday it expects in the coming weeks to buy another 5% of Industrious, pushing its total stake to 40%. CBRE Group Inc. President & CEO Bob Sulentic and the company's global chief investment officer Emma Giamartino will join the board of Industrious following the deal. CBRE bought a mix of primary and secondary shares in the company...

