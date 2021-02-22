James Franco Strikes Deal In Sexual Exploitation Suit

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- Actor and filmmaker James Franco has reached a settlement to resolve two former students' proposed class action claiming his now-shuttered acting and film school dangled film and TV opportunities in front of female students in exchange for explicit nudity and sex. As part of an undisclosed settlement, former students Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal have agreed to drop their claims that they were sexually exploited in exchange for career advancement against Franco and his partners at his studio Rabbit Bandini Productions and its school Rabbit Bandini Studio 4, according to a joint status report filed Feb. 11 in California state court....

