CFPB, State AGs Sue Over Alleged Immigration Bond Scam

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 12:51 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and several states moved Monday to stop what they allege is a predatory immigration bond services business, filing a lawsuit in Virginia federal court that marks the agency's first new public enforcement action of the Biden administration. The lawsuit accuses the Virginia-headquartered Libre by Nexus Inc. of exploiting the vulnerabilities of primarily Spanish-speaking immigrants held in federal detention centers, alleging the company has engaged in a litany of deceptive and even abusive practices while holding itself as a way for cash-strapped detainees to post bond and get released. Joining the CFPB in bringing the case are...

