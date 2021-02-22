Justices Won't Hear $4B Airbnb Tax Whistleblower Challenge

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will not consider an Idaho man's whistleblower claim that Airbnb Inc. did not accurately report tax obligations worth some $4 billion. In declining to hear the case, the high court will let stand a previous ruling from the Ninth Circuit, which found the Administrative Procedure Act's waiver of sovereign immunity didn't apply to Bruce Norvell's argument that the Internal Revenue Service failed to act on his whistleblower claims. Norvell had filed two whistleblower claims with the IRS alleging that Airbnb did not accurately report $4 billion of its tax obligations, according to court documents....

