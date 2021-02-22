Tea Mix Maker Ditches False Ad Suit Over Vanilla Label

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 5:30 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has thrown out a proposed class action alleging Oregon Chai Inc. misleads consumers into thinking its tea mixes contain real vanilla, following in the footsteps of other courts that have tossed "food fraud" cases championed by the proposed class' attorneys. In an order filed Sunday, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla compared the suit, led by named plaintiff Ryan Cosgrove, to several others filed by attorneys from Reese LLP and Sheehan & Associates PC in her district and others, saying like those other cases, Cosgrove's complaint falls short. In the suit, Cosgrove alleges that the Chai...

