Reps. Ask Biden To Make Rosenworcel Permanent FCC Chair

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- A coalition of women in Congress is urging the Biden administration to elevate acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to permanent head of the agency, saying doing so would install an experienced leader as well as be a historic choice. California Democratic Reps. Anna Eshoo and Jackie Speier, who respectively serve as a senior member of the Energy and Commerce Committee's telecom subcommittee and co-chair of the Democratic Women's Caucus, made their request to solidify Rosenworcel's leadership in a Monday letter to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. "She has already hit the ground running by taking several bold and important...

