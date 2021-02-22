Google, Staffing Co. To Pay $1.5M To Settle Wage Suit

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 5:52 PM EST) -- Google and a Silicon Valley staffing agency have agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle claims that they failed to pay certain hourly workers for meal and rest breaks. In a joint filing Friday, Google, Vaco Technology Services LLC and a proposed class of more than 200 workers asked a California federal judge to sign off on a deal that would end the proposed wage and hour class action involving work done on Google's educational virtual reality technology projects. This is a "fair and reasonable class action settlement," and is "a good result given the claims at issue in this case,"...

