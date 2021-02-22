Manhattan DA Subpoenas NYC Tax Panel In Trump Probe

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- The Manhattan district attorney's office subpoenaed New York City's Tax Commission for information on Trump Organization properties as it continues a grand jury probe of former President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed Monday. Laura Feyer, a spokeswoman for de Blasio's office, confirmed that the Tax Commission received a subpoena from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. seeking information about Trump Organization properties. She referred any other questions or details to Vance's office, which declined to comment Monday. It wasn't immediately clear when the subpoena was issued or what specific information was...

