Man's Permanent Residence Status Keeps Tort Suit In Wash.

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 7:15 PM EST) -- A federal judge has denied the U.S. government's attempt to transfer a Mexican citizen's federal tort claims to Texas, finding that the man, who lives in Washington state, was covered by a venue statute concerning permanent residents. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik of the Western District of Washington wrote in an opinion Monday that he did not believe the term "natural person" in a venue statute — which would allow the case to remain in Washington — covered all noncitizens, contrary to arguments advanced by an attorney for the man, Reyes Luna. However, Judge Lasnik found that the statute's inclusion of people...

