Texas Justices Told Contractor Suit Should Be Revived

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court debated Tuesday the extent of control a construction company would need to exercise over an independent subcontractor to be held liable in a personal injury suit as it reviewed a lower court's decision to allow the case to move forward. Construction company JLB Builders LLC, which petitioned the state's high court for review in May, contends that a split en banc Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas wrongly held that evidence in Jose Hernandez's negligence suit against the company established that JLB had actual control over Hernandez's work on the day he was injured at the jobsite...

