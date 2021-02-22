Pa. Panel Upholds $2.4M Verdict For Failed Property Swap

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 11:19 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Monday rejected a California real estate broker's attempt to cut down the $2.4 million verdict he owes an attorney's investment company for a property swap that went afoul, finding that the broker's argument that the verdict should be reduced to account for other settlements was "underdeveloped." In a 21-page opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously rejected broker Mark Cunningham's argument that the verdict won by investment company M&G should be reduced by the amount M&G has allegedly won in settlements from other defendants in the case. "This court is not the place, and appellate litigation not the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS