Old Jets Face New Scrutiny After United Engine Failure

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 11:25 PM EST) -- The Federal Aviation Administration's swift order mandating extra inspections of Boeing 777 jets with Pratt & Whitney engines — resulting in the second grounding of a Boeing fleet in less than two years — is a vivid example of the Biden administration's heightened scrutiny in aircraft maintenance. The aviation safety regulator said Sunday night it will issue an emergency airworthiness directive calling for "immediate or stepped-up" inspections of Boeing 777s equipped with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines, a day after United Airlines Flight 328 experienced an engine blowout and scattered debris in and around Denver. Boeing's 777-200 jets, like the one...

