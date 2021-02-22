Pensacola Shooting Victims Say Saudi Arabia Backed Attack

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 11:32 PM EST) -- Victims of the 2019 mass shooting at the Pensacola Navy base accused Saudi Arabia of orchestrating the attack Monday, telling a Florida federal court that the Royal Saudi Air Force lieutenant who killed three and severely injured a dozen others was a "Trojan horse sent by his country." The suit was filed by the families of the three young service members who died in the attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, along with 13 others who were severely injured. The victims are alleging wrongful death, assault, battery, false imprisonment and violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act, among other claims. On Dec....

