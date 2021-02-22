Cal State To Settle Student's Heatstroke Suit For $39.5M

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 10:46 PM EST) -- The California State University system has agreed to pay $39.5 million to put to rest a student's claims that she suffered heatstroke during an outdoor jogging class at CSU San Bernardino in 2018, the student's attorneys announced Monday. It's believed to be the biggest-ever settlement involving an injury case against the university system, Panish Shea & Boyle LLP said in a statement. The firm's client, Marissa Freeman, suffered a severe brain injury, cardiac arrest and multisystem organ failure as a result of heatstroke, according to the suit. She spent months in the hospital and over a year in rehabilitation before she...

