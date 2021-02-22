ACLU Says ICE Illegally Uses Contractors To Make Arrests

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- The American Civil Liberties Union on Friday tore into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for using a private contractor to make arrests at jails and prisons, a practice immigration officials know to be illegal under federal law, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court. Attorneys with the ACLU Foundation of Northern California, Asian Americans Advancing Justice and Munger Tolles & Olson LLP filed the suit on behalf of Gabriela Solano, a 48-year-old permanent resident who has lived in the United States since she was 2 years old. Solano, who emigrated from Mexico, has been incarcerated for 20 years and was recently deemed suitable for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS