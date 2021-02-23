Class OK In Labaton Sucharow, Quinn Emanuel-Led Dell Suit

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has certified a stockholder class in a consolidated suit being steered by Labaton Sucharow LLP and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP that accuses Dell's founder, four directors and the company's controlling investor of shortchanging minority shareholders by billions on a stock swap deal. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster signed off on an order Monday that certified a stockholder class led by plaintiff Steamfitters Local 449 Pension Plan and appointed the two firms as co-lead counsel. The order named Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Friedman Oster & Tejtel PLLC and Andrews & Springer LLC as additional...

