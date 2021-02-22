Walmart Says DOJ's 'Sensationalist' Opioid Suit Rings Hollow

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 11:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's allegations that Walmart helped spur the nationwide opioid epidemic by failing to scrutinize suspicious prescriptions are "sensationalist" and should be tossed, the retail chain told a Delaware federal judge on Monday, saying pharmacists don't have the training to second-guess doctors' medical judgments. The DOJ is stretching regulations under the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Controlled Substances Act "past the breaking point" in order to pin responsibility for the opioid crisis on Walmart, the retailer argued in its motion to dismiss, saying federal prosecutors haven't shown there were any Walmart pharmacists who filled an invalid prescription....

