Facebook Gets Ad Firm's Claims Tossed In Data Scraping Row

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 5:34 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge tossed multiple claims that Facebook unlawfully blocked an ad firm's data-scraping tool, but said most of the allegations can be refiled if gaps in the claims are fixed. Israeli luxury advertising firm BrandTotal is fighting Facebook in a Silicon Valley court case originally brought by the social media company to prevent the ad firm from harvesting user data from the platform. BrandTotal says the information gathered is "innocuous" and not sensitive, but that Facebook has sought to monopolize the data. The legal brawl started in October when Facebook alleged that BrandTotal and Unimania Inc. developed and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS