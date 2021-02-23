Warner, Sony Say Streaming Radio App Must Pay For Music

Law360, London (February 23, 2021, 5:55 PM GMT) -- Audio streaming platform TuneIn should not be allowed to profit from connecting U.K. listeners to foreign radio stations without paying the copyright owners for the music, Warner and Sony told the Court of Appeal on Tuesday. While TuneIn maintains that its platform merely provides users with clickable hyperlinks to radio stations around the globe, similar to the service provided by search engines, a lawyer for Warner and Sony said the lower court was right to conclude that the San Francisco-based company is a content provider offering an online radio service. Without TuneIn's intervention, the radio stations would not be targeting the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS