GTCR, Reverence Capital Ink $2B Deal For Wells Fargo Unit

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- Private equity firm GTCR and private investment company Reverence Capital Partners said Tuesday they would shell out $2.1 billion to buy Wells Fargo's asset management arm, in a deal guided by Kirkland and Skadden. As rumored in January, GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners LP, working with Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said in a news release that they were taking control of Wells Fargo Asset Management to help the Wells Fargo offshoot hone its investment performance and client offerings. The investment firms said that after the deal, Wells Fargo & Co. — guided by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP...

