Peloton Tells Judge Gilstrap 'Spinning' Biz Is 'No Innovator'

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- Peloton has asked U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to rule that a rival fitness equipment company's cycling patents cover technology that is too old and abstract for patent protection, just a week after Peloton launched a legal battle aimed at canceling that company's trademark on the word "spin." In a motion to dismiss made available on Tuesday, Peloton Interactive Inc. told Judge Gilstrap that infringement claims leveled against it by Mad Dogg Athletics Inc. last December were tied to patents that covered ideas that failed the framework for patentability set up by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Alice Corp. v....

