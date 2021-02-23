US Blacklists Two More Leaders In Myanmar Coup

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 10:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. government has extended sanctions over the recent coup d'etat in Myanmar to two military leaders currently sitting on the country's State Administration Council, reiterating Washington's opposition to the government overthrow and recent acts of violence. The Biden administration's Monday move to bar Gen. Maung Maung Kyaw and Lt. Gen. Moe Myint Tun and freeze any assets they have in the U.S. followed large protests in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, and the capital, Naypyitaw, that turned deadly. "We condemn the security forces' brutal attacks on unarmed protesters, which resulted in four deaths and injured over 40 individuals. We also condemn...

