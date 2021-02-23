DC. Circ. Says NLRB Dropped Ball In Hot Rod Group's Vote

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 12:45 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday that the National Labor Relations Board was responsible for at least one worker's inability to vote in a tight union election at the National Hot Rod Association, rejecting the board's argument that the worker himself was to blame. In its decision, the three-judge panel granted the National Hot Rod Association's petition challenging an NLRB decision that upheld the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees' one-vote win in an election for television production employees in December 2016. The panel was unpersuaded by the NLRB's argument that the mail system or the voters themselves were responsible for not...

