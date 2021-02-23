Kirkland, White & Case Drive Home A-Rod's $500M SPAC

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 6:44 PM EST) -- A blank-check company backed by former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and focused on the sports, media or entertainment sectors began trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq after raising $500 million in an initial public offering led by Kirkland and White & Case. Slam Corp. said in a statement Monday it sold 50 million units at $10 each, with each unit including one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant. A whole warrant can be redeemed for one share of common stock at $11.50 each, and the underwriters have a 45-day option to buy up to 7.5 million units, which could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS