Chance The Rapper Says Ex-Manager Steered Away Business

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- Chance The Rapper has launched a lawsuit in Illinois state court accusing his former manager of consistently violating his position of trust with the artist, including by demanding and accepting kickbacks as a "price" for doing business with the rapper. The independent artist and philanthropist, whose given name is Chancelor Bennett, claimed on Friday that "disgruntled" ex-manager Patrick Corcoran committed several shocking and repeated breaches of trust that have only recently come to light and allowed him to capitalize on the artist's good name and reputation "after being handed a truly unique opportunity to make it big in the music business."...

