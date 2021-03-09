Split Over Successive Class Action Tolling Isn't Going Away

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 5:25 PM EST) -- Class action defendants have hailed the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 decision in China Agritech Inc. v. Resh as a major victory — limiting the ability of the plaintiffs bar to file "serial class action complaints against companies in order to game the statute of limitations."[1] But the Supreme Court's decision could have very negative consequences for consumers' ability to hold companies accountable for corporate misconduct. China Agritech's actual scope and reach, however, is far from clear. Indeed, in recent weeks, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, in Famular v. Whirlpool Corp., and the U.S. District Court...

