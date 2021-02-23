Olympic Committee Says Puma 'Declared War' On Trademarks

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Olympic Committee sued Puma SE for trademark infringement Tuesday, claiming the German footwear giant has "declared war" on the Olympics by seeking to use the "city-plus-year" names of future games without permission. The U.S. Olympic Committee is accusing Puma of trying to secure the benefits of a sponsorship without paying for it, but the footwear company says it needs the descriptive terms to advertise its own sponsored athletes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) A year after Puma raised eyebrows by seeking to register "Puma Tokyo 2021" — on the same day the Tokyo Games were postponed to 2021 —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS