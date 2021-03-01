Air France Denies Botching Plane Delivery In $35M Lawsuit

Law360, London (March 1, 2021, 6:30 PM GMT) -- Air France has told a London court that the German owners of a passenger plane have been "unjustly enriched" after the airline was accused of breaching a lease agreement in a $34.9 million lawsuit. France's flagship carrier says it is owed damages after DS-Rendite-Fonds NR. 136 Flugzeugfonds XI GMBH & Co. KG allegedly refused to accept redelivery of a plane in August. Air France has since paid for the cost of storage, insurance and preventive maintenance, which should have been borne by the claimant, a recently public High Court defense and counterclaim states. Air France says that for more than 10...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS