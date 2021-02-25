Senate Confirms Granholm For Energy Secretary

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 12:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Jennifer Granholm to serve as secretary of energy, giving President Joe Biden's administration a forceful advocate for funding the clean energy development that's a central plank of the president's climate change policy. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, shown here on Jan. 27, was confirmed as the newest secretary of energy Thursday, by a 64-35 vote. (Photo by Jim Watson-Pool/Getty Images) Granholm, a former Michigan governor, was confirmed by a 64-35 vote, with 14 Republican senators voting to confirm along with their Democratic colleagues. In a Twitter post Thursday, Granholm thanked senators for confirming her to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS