Senators Warn Justices Of 'Suspicious' Union Access Case

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 7:41 PM EST) -- A group of senators are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to be wary about a suit challenging a California regulation requiring farms to give union organizers access to work sites, saying the companies pursuing the case are engaged in a "suspicious" attempt to undo takings precedent. Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and others told the justices to be "on alert" about a case it agreed to review in November over a 45-year-old rule by California's Agricultural Labor Relations Board requiring agricultural businesses to let organizers on their property under the state's farm worker union law. Cedar Point Nursery and...

