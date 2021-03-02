Stock Platform Accused of Anti-Semitism, Denying Wages

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- Heads of a creative agency sued a finance firm for a "perennial game of cat and mouse" over unpaid wages and for repeated anti-Semitic behavior, including taunts about Jewish people being "cheap" and having "too many holidays," according to a complaint filed in New York state court. Doron Fetman, Toby Fishman and Jonathan Kopnick, executives of Eff Creative Group, sued Ticker Tocker and its owners on Monday for stiffing them of nearly $1 million and discriminating against them for being observant Jews while ECG helped them launch their trading platform, according to the complaint. The suit notes that the ECG executives...

