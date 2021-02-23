Dish Asks To Pump Breaks On SpaceX FCC Funds For 12 GHz

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 9:38 PM EST) -- Dish Network is asking the Federal Communications Commission to bump SpaceX out of the running for funds from the agency's $20 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, at least as it pertains to the 12 GHz band. The satellite company says that the FCC should hold off on granting SpaceX eligible telecommunications carrier status for operations in the 12 GHz band until its plans to "substantially modify its system" of thousands of satellites can be checked out. "The modification is far from trivial," Dish Network said Monday. "SpaceX wants to fly its satellites at less than half the altitude (540 km to...

