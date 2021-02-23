American Airlines Aims To Trim Heavy Metal Claims Again

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- American Airlines Inc. on Tuesday asked an Oklahoma federal judge to once again trim claims from a proposed class action alleging it intentionally exposed its workers to heavy metals, saying the plaintiffs' latest pleadings can't change that they brought their claims too late. The airline's partial motion to dismiss targets an intentional tort claim filed as part of the latest amended complaint from named plaintiffs Kevin Kniss, Ted Raburn and Randy Swartwood, saying nothing in the latest pleadings links the company's conduct in the two years prior to their 2018 filing and the exposure they allege occurred between 1988 and 2014....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS