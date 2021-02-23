Clearview AI Reveals Plan To Take BIPA Fight To High Court

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 10:34 PM EST) -- Clearview AI is gearing up to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Seventh Circuit ruling that biometric privacy claims brought by Illinois residents against the facial recognition technology company belong in state court, according to a Monday filing asking the appellate court to pause its decision while the appeal plays out. In its motion urging the Seventh Circuit to stay the issuance of the mandate that would formalize the unanimous January panel ruling remanding the dispute to state court, Clearview argued that the case presents "substantial" unresolved questions that are likely to interest the high court about the harm necessary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS