Oft-Arrested Pa. Atty Cops To Theft From Ex, Mother-In-Law

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 10:30 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia-area attorney already convicted for stealing from clients pled guilty in state court to 31 counts including identity theft, forgery, access device fraud and theft by deception stemming from cases involving his ex-wife and his former mother-in-law, prosecutors said Tuesday. Joshua Janis, 40, will be sentenced in March for both the new conviction and the December client theft conviction, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office. Janis' law license was suspended in 2015, and his 2019 arrest for defrauding his mother-in-law was at least his fifth time being taken into custody in recent years. The district attorney's office said Janis...

