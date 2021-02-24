Biden Orders Sweeping Review Of Crucial Supply Chains

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 5:01 AM EST) -- The Biden administration ordered a two-phase review of critical U.S. supply chains Wednesday, stressing the need for quick access to computer chips, high-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals and certain minerals in times of crisis. President Joe Biden's executive order aims to assess the overall strength of supply chains for those goods and their ability to withstand disruptions brought about by pandemics, terrorist attacks, extreme weather events and other emergencies. "This is about making sure the United States can meet every challenge we face in this new era," Biden said before signing the order at the White House. "The best way to do that...

