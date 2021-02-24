Internet Groups Back FCC On 6 GHz Specs Before DC Circ.

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 9:51 PM EST) -- Supporters of the Federal Communications Commission's decision to open the already occupied 6 GHz band to unlicensed wireless devices are lining up behind the agency at the D.C. Circuit, where its decision has come under fire. CableLabs and a handful of organizations that are big proponents of closing the digital divide asked the agency Monday to deny a petition from three utility groups that are pushing the D.C. Circuit to block the FCC from moving forward with its plan to open up the band. In separate amicus briefs, the advocacy groups and CableLabs urged the panel to put its weight behind...

